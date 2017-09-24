Sandy • Real Salt Lake pumped more life into its playoff hopes with a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on a cold, wet Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.
An Albert Rusnák-Jefferson Savarino combination yet again netted the go-ahead goal for RSL.
In the 52nd minute, Savarino laid the ball off to Rusnák on the right side of the box. Rusnák took a touch and then tapped it to his left. There Savarino overlapped Rusnák and drove a shot into the upper far corner of the net and gave RSL a 1-0 lead.
Rusnák’s 13th assist of the season — and sixth in as many matches — gave him sole possession of the second-highest single-season mark in club history, two behind Javier Morales’s record set in 2008.
Luke Mulholland doubled RSL’s lead 35 minutes later with his third goal of the season and first since April.
It started with Joao Plata picking his head up and seeing Savarino taking off up the right side. Plata switched fields, giving Savarino plenty of space to play a cross in front of the goal. Mulholland converted the cross with a simple one-touch.
Defender David Horst entered in the 87th minute to help RSL get more men behind the ball and defend its two-goal lead. The defense finished with the shutout.
Just four minutes into the match, RSL was already threatening to score. Mulholland took the ball up the right side and played it to Savarino.
Savarino broke to the center of the field and split two Seattle players to find Rusnák. He turned, and with Sounders closing in on all sides lined a shot from just outside of the box off the crossbar.
Seattle responded almost immediately. Nicolás Lodeiro sent a through ball between RSL center backs Jusen Glad and Marcelo Silva to get Sounders striker Will Bruin behind the back line. Goalkeeper Nick Rimando came off his line to defend the breakaway, but as he dove at Bruin’s feet, he took a touch around Rimando.
That’s when Glad closed in on Bruin’s right side and with a clean tackle passed the ball wide of the net to save a certain goal.
RSL locked down on defense for the next 15 minutes, allowing the Sounders to get off just one shot. By halftime the Sounders edged out RSL in shots (6-5), while RSL took the slight lead in possession (51 percent), and neither had netted a goal.