(Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) flies to the pitch in front of Por... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) shields the ball from Portland Ti... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) weaves around Portland Timbers def... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Tony Beltran (2) leaps over a sliding Portland Timbers d... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11), right, tucks the ball under his je... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20), left, Joao Plata (10), midfielder Alb... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) takes a shot during their MLS match... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) hugs teammate Jefferson Savarino (7... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) chests the ball down in front of P... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) celebrates his second half goal du... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) celebrates his second half goal du... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) celebrates his second half goal du... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Danilo Acosta (25) tries to head down the ball during ... Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) applies pressure to Portland Timbers midf... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) tackles Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson ... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella (1) watches as a Real Salt Lake shot ... (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) tackles Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson ...
(Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) flies to the pitch in front of Portland Timbers defender Roy Miller (7) during their MLS match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) shields the ball from Portland Timbers midfielder David Guzman (20) as it rolls out of bounds during their MLS match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) weaves around Portland Timbers defender Roy Miller (7), right, and midfielder David Guzman during their MLS match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Tony Beltran (2) leaps over a sliding Portland Timbers defender Liam Ridgewell (24) during their MLS match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11), right, tucks the ball under his jersey as he celebrates his first half goal with teammates Joao Plata (10), center, and Luis Silva as Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella walks away from the goal during their MLS match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20), left, Joao Plata (10), midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) and midfielder Jefferson Savarino (7) celebrate Rusnak's first half goal during their MLS match against the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) takes a shot during their MLS match against the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. Rusnak scored with the shot. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) hugs teammate Jefferson Savarino (7) after Savarino scored a second half goal during their MLS match against the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) chests the ball down in front of Portland Timbers midfielder David Guzman (20) during their MLS match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) celebrates his second half goal during their MLS match against the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) celebrates his second half goal during their MLS match against the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) celebrates his second half goal during their MLS match against the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Danilo Acosta (25) tries to head down the ball during their MLS match against the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) applies pressure to Portland Timbers midfielder David Guzman (20) during their MLS match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) tackles Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) to the ground in celebration of Savarino's second half goal during their MLS match against the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella (1) watches as a Real Salt Lake shot flies into the top left corner of the goal during their MLS match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Michael Mangum | Special to the Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) tackles Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) to the ground in celebration of Savarino's second half goal during their MLS match against the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Saturday, September 16, 2017.