The Real Monarchs’ explosive young goalkeeper is getting his shot with the first team.
Real Salt Lake has signed Connor Sparrow, 23, the team announced Monday. The move comes after former third-string goalkeeper Lalo Fernandez signed with the Liga MX club Tigres UANL last week and before the MLS roster freeze takes effect Friday evening.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to join Real Salt Lake,” Sparrow said in a team release. “The last two years have given me the opportunity to play in some high-quality, competitive matches. That’s helped my progression and it’s been really rewarding to have the success we’ve had with the Monarchs this season.”
Sparrow has spent the past two seasons with the Monarchs after being drafted by RSL in the fourth round of the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.
This season alone, Sparrow has logged six shutouts as the Monarchs’ starting goalkeeper to help the team rise to the top of the USL. He sports a 0.88 goals against averaged and has made four penalty kick saves.
“We saw potential in him coming out of college, and he’s done everything we’ve asked to help his own development and help the Monarchs be successful,” RSL general manager Craig Waibel said in the release. “We are proud of what he has done to this point and look forward to seeing his continued growth.”
Over three seasons at Creighton University, Sparrow kept 23 clean sheets. With Sparrow protecting the net, the Blue Jays claimed their first Big East regular-season title in 2014 and made it to the Elite Eight the following year.
Sparrow joins goalkeepers Nick Rimando and Matt Van Oekel on the RSL roster.