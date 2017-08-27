1 of 25 View Caption

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) hoists up the Rocky Mountain Cup with th... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Sebastian Saucedo (23) celebrates his assist to Real Salt ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans hoist up the Rocky Mountain Cup with the team. Real Salt Lake de... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans celebrate the Rocky Mountain Cup win with Real Salt Lake goalkee... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke celebrates the win. Real Salt Lake defeated the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke celebrates the win with Real Salt Lake forward ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) celebrates his penalty kick goal with Real... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva's penalty kick flies past Colorado Rapids goalk... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) celebrates his penalty kick goal. Real S... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Tony Beltran (2) battles Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino flies over Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Sil... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) celebrates his goal in the first half. Real... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) battles Colorado Rapids forward Dominique ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Tony Beltran (2) and Colorado Rapids midfielder Luis Gil fi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Willi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Colorado Rapids fans fill the visitor section. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the C... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) laments a missed opportunity. Real Sal... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Willi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) laments a missed opportunity. Real Sal... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) fires off a goal to Colorado Rapids goalke... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Willi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Willi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) reacts to missing a goal in the first half...