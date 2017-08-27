(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) hoists up the Rocky Mountain Cup with th... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Sebastian Saucedo (23) celebrates his assist to Real Salt ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans hoist up the Rocky Mountain Cup with the team. Real Salt Lake de... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans celebrate the Rocky Mountain Cup win with Real Salt Lake goalkee... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke celebrates the win. Real Salt Lake defeated the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke celebrates the win with Real Salt Lake forward ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) celebrates his penalty kick goal with Real... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva's penalty kick flies past Colorado Rapids goalk... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) celebrates his penalty kick goal. Real S... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Tony Beltran (2) battles Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino flies over Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Sil... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) celebrates his goal in the first half. Real... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) battles Colorado Rapids forward Dominique ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Tony Beltran (2) and Colorado Rapids midfielder Luis Gil fi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Willi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Colorado Rapids fans fill the visitor section. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the C... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) laments a missed opportunity. Real Sal... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Willi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) laments a missed opportunity. Real Sal... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) fires off a goal to Colorado Rapids goalke... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Willi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Willi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) reacts to missing a goal in the first half...
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) hoists up the Rocky Mountain Cup with the team. Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Sebastian Saucedo (23) celebrates his assist to Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) who hit the back of the net with a goal. Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans hoist up the Rocky Mountain Cup with the team. Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans celebrate the Rocky Mountain Cup win with Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18). Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke celebrates the win. Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke celebrates the win with Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10). Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) celebrates his penalty kick goal with Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7), Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11). Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva's penalty kick flies past Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard (1). Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) celebrates his penalty kick goal. Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-1 for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Tony Beltran (2) battles Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle (9) for the ball. Real Salt Lake are 1-0 at the half against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino flies over Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard (1) in the first half. Real Salt Lake are 1-0 at the half against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) protest an offside call resulting in no goal. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) celebrates his goal in the first half. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) battles Colorado Rapids forward Dominique Badji (14). Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) celebrate Plata's goal in the first half. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Tony Beltran (2) and Colorado Rapids midfielder Luis Gil fight for possession. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Williams (5). Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Colorado Rapids fans fill the visitor section. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) laments a missed opportunity. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Williams (5). Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) laments a missed opportunity. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) fires off a goal to Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard (1) but Silva was called offsides. Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Williams (5). Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) battles Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Williams (5). Real Salt Lake are 2-0 against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) reacts to missing a goal in the first half. Real Salt Lake are 1-0 at the half against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2017.