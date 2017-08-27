Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando is joining the U.S. national team for its September World Cup qualifying matches.
Bruce Arena’s 26-man roster was revealed at halftime of Sunday’s game between Toronto and Montreal. Rimando was one of three goalkeepers selected, joining the Colorado Rapids’ Tim Howard and Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to represent my club and country in these next World Cup qualifying games,” Rimando said in a team release. “It’s always an honor to get the call and wear the crest.”
The U.S. is scheduled to host Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena on Sept. 1 and then travel to San Pedro Sula to face Honduras.
Rimando is one of three RSL players scheduled to leave Sunday on international duty. Albert Rusnák was called up to play for Slovakia, and Jefferson Savarino will join Venezuela in World Cup Qualifiers.
Rimando also joined the national team for the United States’ 2018 World Cup qualifiers in March and June this year.
“Consistency is key. Getting called in for Nick is almost an expectation,” Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel said in a release. “We’re excited for him and for U.S. Soccer to keep recognizing him.”
Howard and Guzan will likely get playing time over Rimando, as they did in four previous World Cup qualifying matches this year.
Rimando has a long history with the U.S. national team, dating to 2002 when he combined with Tim Howard for a shutout in a 2-0 win against EL Salvador in his senior team debut. The veteran goalkeeper has earned 22 caps in all.
Rimando’s performance on the USMNT in 2013 especially stood out, when he started six matches and claimed wins in every one, five of which were at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He earned a spot on the 23-man World Cup roster the next year.
Rimando holds the all-time MLS goalkeeping records in saves (1,510), shutouts (136), games played (446), starts (446) and minutes (40,261).
U.S. Roster by Position (Club; WCQ Caps/Goals)
GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 14/0), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids; 36/0),Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)
DEFENDERS (9): DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo; 34/6), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City; 11/1), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG; 22/2), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX; 15/0), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas; 0/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 0/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 5/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 3/0), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City; 18/3)
MIDFIELDERS (9): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 4/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 3/1), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 9/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 35/7), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 16/1), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers; 7/0), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 9/5), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 0/0)FORWARDS (5): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 38/16), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC; 39/18), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 3/0), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER; 10/4)