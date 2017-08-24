“We’re really proud as an organization when we have players that deserve the opportunities,” RSL general manager Craig Waibel said in a release. “Being the captain and how he has performed consistently throughout the season, it makes a lot of sense. It was the right time to reward him, and from an organizational standpoint, it’s a continuation of what we set out to do, which was to bring guys into the first team when they are ready. There are certainly more players that deserve a look.”