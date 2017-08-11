Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke expected the fine. Now Major League Soccer’s decision has finally arrived.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber fined Petke for his public criticism of the officials, the league announced Friday. The league did not disclose the size of the fine, but Petke later did, via Twitter.
“I’ll disclose my fine. I believe in transparency and ACCOUNTABILITY,” he said. ”Accountability both from myself as well as all other party’s. $3,000.”
In addition to Petke, Garber has fined Columbus Crew SC coach Gregg Berhalter and New York Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch for the same reason.
Petke’s fine comes in response to an impassioned critique of MLS officiating and the disciplinary review process, which he gave during a postgame press conference following RSL’s July 22 match against Sporting Kansas City.
Kyle Beckerman was suspended for that match due to a red card that RSL unsuccessfully tried to appeal.
Petke, who was ejected from the Kansas City game in the 72nd minute, entered his press conference carrying photos of incidents he felt the officials and disciplinary committee had handled poorly.
He first apologized for getting himself sent off, and then he laid out his frustrations.
When asked the following week if he had received a response from the league he said, “No. But I will.”
And he did.