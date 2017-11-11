It looked good for a half, then it fell apart.

Holding a 12-point halftime lead, the Utah Jazz (5-7) scored only 25 points in the second half to lodge their fourth straight defeat, 84-74, to the Miami Heat (6-6).

Dion Waiters scored three baskets, flipping a 74-71 Jazz lead into a 13-0 run for Miami in the final three minutes. Utah shot only 13.8 percent in the second half.

The team was led by 19 points from Rodney Hood, who came off the bench in favor of Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell scored 12 points in the first half, but couldn’t notch a point after halftime.

Rudy Gobert finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds after briefly exiting the game with a knee bruise.