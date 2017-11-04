By almost universal acclaim, the three best-ever NBA Drafts are considered to be 1984, 1996 and 2003.

You want Hall of Famers? These three classes have it. You want late-round depth? These three have it. You want generational talents? Combined, the three drafts produced players like Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, John Stockton, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Throughout history, a number of classes have been compared to those three drafts and failed to live up to the hype, such as the 2014 class that features Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker. In that sense, it seems silly to think the 2017 class could produce the best and most complete set of NBA rookies since 2003.

But, it can. It really can.

A little less than three weeks into the season, the 2017 class has already made a significant impact, as many NBA observers predicted it would. Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum, Lauri Markkanen and Dennis Smith Jr. have already become full-time starters. Tatum, Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Bell and Dillon Brooks are major contributors on playoff teams. Kyle Kuzma may be the steal of the draft.

It’s a deep group. It’s a talented group and a group resembles the 2003 draft in multiple ways.

Simmons may be the most complete rookie to come into the league since James. The top pick of the 2016 draft, he sat out his natural rookie season with a foot injury. As long as he stays healthy, Simmons will be the rookie of the year, and has a good chance at making the Eastern Conference all-star team. He’s averaging 18.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. At 6-foot-10, he’s playing point guard for the Sixers. He’s already a plus defender and he’s well ahead of his years in the way he runs a team. He’s swiftly proving to be a generational talent.

Tatum reminds many of Carmelo Anthony, the third pick of the 2003 draft. He won’t see his 20th birthday until next March, but is already an advanced scorer, averaging almost 14 points a game. Like Anthony, Tatum can get his shot off whenever he wants. He has a myriad of veteran-like moves, and has helped the Boston Celtics to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket past Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Before the season, many within the Utah Jazz organization compared Mitchell to Wade. They may not be far off. A 6-foot-3 combination guard, Mitchell has had struggles with his shot. But he’s broken out in the last week. He scored 19 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He dropped 22 and 28 points, respectively, in wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell’s a dynamic athlete who is capable of creating his shot regularly. But he’s arguably been the best defender in the class, capable of guarding all three perimeter positions.

The top of the class has been good, but the depth is what has a chance to put the class on a historical level. Kuzma, the former Utah star, was just the 27th pick of the draft, but is averaging 15 points and five rebounds per game with a healthy 18.12 PER. He’s been a surprise to almost everyone outside of the Lakers, and it seems like a matter of time before he breaks into Luke Walton’s starting lineup.

Bell and Brooks have been second round steals, adding to the depth of the class. Both are University of Oregon products, who came into the draft as college upperclassmen and were largely ignored as first round possibilities. Bell has become a trusted defender for the Golden State Warriors, while Brooks was inserted into the rotation in Memphis immediately.

Is it a given that the class can rise and join its place among the best classes ever? Of course not. Those classes were established over decades. Collectively, they account for many NBA titles, they’ve accrued many all-star appearances and have withstood many a challenge.

But the class of 2017 was recognized as a potentially special one as far back as three years ago, and so far it hasn’t disappointed. Ironically, the very top of the class has struggled. Number one pick Markelle Fultz has been slowed by a shoulder injury and Ball has labored with his shot for the Lakers.

But there is no doubt the ingredients are there. The depth, the potential top-end talent.

This class has it all.

NBA POWER RANKINGS



1. Golden State Warriors (6-3) • Blasted two contenders (the Clippers and Spurs) this past week. Are starting to look like themselves.



2. Boston Celtics (6-2) • Have won six consecutive games, and may be one of the best defenses in the league.



3. Houston Rockets (6-3) • Are 5-1 on the road and finding different ways to win every game.



4. Los Angeles Clippers (5-2) • Is this finally the season Blake Griffin becomes a superstar?



5. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-3) • Have wins over OKC, Utah and Miami. All three of those teams are playing well.



6. San Antonio Spurs (4-4) • They get the benefit of the doubt without Kawhi Leonard. But four straight is an ugly losing streak.



7. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) • Coming back to Earth a bit after a hot start. But this is still a good team.



8. Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) • There’s significant concern here. But they still have LeBron James.



9. Orlando Magic (6-2) • Are these guys for real? We need more proof.



10. Indiana Pacers (5-3) • Sabonis and Oladipo are playing so well that Pacers fans are actually forgetting about Paul George.



11. Utah Jazz (5-3) • Yes, they are playing well. But they are also taking advantage of a home-heavy schedule.



12. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) • Are starting to play better, now that the big three have had more time together.



13. Toronto Raptors (4-3) • A relatively slow start can be attributed to a six game Western Conference road trip.



14. Washington Wizards (4-3) • Suffered a difficult loss to Golden State last week.



15. Philadelphia 76ers (4-4) • Are firmly in the playoff race. Now, they come west for a road trip.



16. Detroit Pistons (5-3) • Reggie Jackson’s name has popped up in trade rumors. And Water is wet.



17. Charlotte Hornets (5-3) • Not enough is being said about Dwight Howard’s great start to the season.



18. Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) • This team desperately needs a second scorer. Jabari Parker, please get healthy.



1. Portland Trail Blazers (5-4) • Damian Lillard hits the game-winner to beat the Lakers.



20. Denver Nuggets (4-4) • Only team in the West with a .500 or worse record to have a positive overall net rating.



21. Miami Heat (3-4) • A good team that is losing a lot of close games.



22. New Orleans Pelicans (3-5) • Cousins and Davis are playing extremely well together.



23. Phoenix Suns (4-4) • Are 4-1 since Earl Watson was fired, including a road win over the Wizards



24. New York Knicks (3-4) • Porzingis is carrying this team to start the season.



25. Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) • Larry Nance Jr. broke his hand, which means Kuzma possibly elevates to the starting lineup



26. Brooklyn Nets (3-5) • DeAngelo Russell is having a breakout year.



27. Chicago Bulls (1-5) • They’re averaging a league-low 90 points per game.



28. Dallas Mavericks (1-8) • Led Jazz on the road by as much as 14 before faltering.



29. Sacramento Kings (1-7) • Have been held to 100 or fewer points in four of their seven losses.



30. Atlanta Hawks (1-7) • Are without backup point guard Malcolm Delaney, who sprained an ankle.