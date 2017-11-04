Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz saw up close what it’s like to be a professional scorer such as DeMar DeRozan.

The game-defining sequence occurred in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 109-100 win against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. In a span of three possessions, DeRozan went to work in the post on Mitchell. DeRozan missed the first shot. He knocked home a 15-footer on the second post up. He pump-faked, got Mitchell in the air and drew a foul on the third.

“He’s got about nine or 10 years of countermoves,” Mitchell said. “I have to go and look at film and see how he’s doing it.”

In three possessions, DeRozan had Mitchell at his mercy, dictating whatever terms he pleased. He did the same thing to the rest of the Jazz in front of 16,258 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

DeRozan scored a game-high 37 points against the Jazz on 10-of-20 shooting from the field. He made all 14 of his free throws and carried the Raptors to a much-needed road win. DeRozan scored 17 of his points in the third quarter. He made a trio of 3-pointers and added six rebounds.

He was the best player on the floor.

“I just wanted to win,” DeRozan said. “I was frustrated with myself for turning the ball over a lot. I was trying to make up for it and make sure we didn’t lose the lead we had. I just tried to pick it up.”

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said the mistakes in guarding DeRozan came in fouling him too much and putting him on the free-throw line. He was able to gain a rhythm there, and the rest of his game came easy. He’s always been known as a guy who makes difficult shots, and Friday night was no different. With the Raptors up 69-68 in the third quarter and the Jazz making a run, DeRozan hit a 3-pointer and got fouled by Mitchell. Time and again, DeRozan put the Jazz in pick and roll, got to his spots and made shots.

“A lot of those shots, those are shots that we’ll live with,” Utah shooting guard Rodney Hood said. “But he was making them. He’s a great player.”

It’s the second straight game the Jazz have run into a dynamic opposing offensive player. They surrendered 33 points on Wednesday night to Damian Lillard, but were able to get away with a win. They weren’t as lucky Friday.

And it doesn’t get any easier for the Jazz on Sunday. They travel to take on James Harden and the Rockets.

“We’re not going to win games if we don’t play defense better than we did tonight,” Snyder said.

