A shoot-first point guard who has struggled with turnovers and finished with just one assist? This isn’t the guy Jazz fans thought their team was getting when Dennis Lindsey traded for Ricky Rubio last summer.

But Bizarro Ricky is here and he’s ready to save the Utah Jazz.

On this week’s episode of the Weekly Run, the Tribune’s Jazz podcast, we discuss Rubio’s scoring outburst, Donovan Mitchell’s growing role, and more.

At 1:15 — With his 0-for-11 performance against the Blazers, Rodney Hood joins a short list of Jazzmen.

At 5:30 — Our biggest takeaways from Donovan Mitchell’s big night against Damian Lillard.

At 11:40 — We’ve made fun of his jump shot before, but we can no longer deny the power of Bizarro Ricky Rubio.

At 15:30 — How will the Jazz adjust to Joe Johnson’s absence? And just how good has Thabo Sefolosha been?

