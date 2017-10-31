The Jazz are going to be all right. They’re going to be better than many experts thought. They’ll make the playoffs in the rugged West, and do some damage against lousy and quality teams en route. That’s the prognostication here, same as it ever was.

But, twisting the application of Quin Snyder’s words after the Jazz’s win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night: “Saying it is different than doing it.”

It’s no surprise the Jazz play tough defense and share the ball on offense.

Still, there’s heavy lifting ahead.

If the Jazz indeed are about progression, about locking arms and edging themselves forward, they frequently will be reminded — and accept those reminders — that that process can be arduous, requiring more from them.

The very basic areas of basketball that need improvement through the Jazz’s first seven games come in quadraphonics:

1) Reducing turnovers, 2) rebounding better, 3) getting to the free-throw line more and 4) making perimeter shots.

Snyder is fully aware.

Turnovers

“We have to be disciplined in how we handle the ball,” he said. “It’s a collective thing. It’s not one guy. … It’s something we need to keep emphasizing.”

The general significance of teams handling the ball as though it were a cache of nitroglycerin and as though they were wearing boxing gloves and clown shoes when it comes to overall success has been argued for years. Some of the league’s best players are the biggest offenders. But the adverse effects on some teams are harsher than on others.

The Jazz are one of the more sorely afflicted.

“We’ve been crazy with that,” Ricky Rubio said.

The fact that they rank 29th in the NBA in frequency of turnovers, averaging just shy of 19 per game, is a plague that too often messes them over and irks Snyder.

All told, the Jazz have committed 132 turnovers as opposed to 124 by opponents, which is weird considering Utah’s defensive prowess. Forcing turnovers should be a lopsided Jazz advantage.

Turnovers prevent the Jazz from getting shot attempts, and they’re hitting 53 percent of their effective field goals and 79 percent of their free throws. They also get about eight offensive boards a game, and those are eliminated favorable chances for making something out of a well-managed possession. The Jazz rank dead last in NBA offensive turnover percentage at 18.1 bumbles per 100 possessions.

Not good.

But the other side of turnovers that vexes the Jazz is this: Those goof-ups generate transition opportunities for opponents. That prevents Utah, which normally puts up stiff set resistance, from organizing that defense in its preferred manner.

The Jazz reduced their turnovers to just 14 against Dallas. The Mavs had 24.

Board work

The Jazz rank 18th in the league in total rebounds — 15th at the defensive end and 28th at the offensive — and 24th in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage. Just like other nights, the Jazz were thumped on the boards by the Mavs, 42-34.

It was Pat Riley who so famously told his Showtime Lakers: “No rebounds, no rings.”

Not that Utah expects a championship this season, but with the Jazz sometimes being challenged in perimeter shooting — a deficiency that likely hurts their offensive board work, considering the less-predictable nature of a misfired deep shot — it aids them to earn more than one attempt per trip.

“We can be a really good rebounding team,” Derrick Favors said. “You can’t keep me and Rudy [Gobert] off the boards. Early in the season, we’ve just been trying to work out our spacing. As the season goes on, we’ll get better.”

Free throws

The limited number of attempts at the foul line stems foremost from a lack of offensive aggression. The Jazz simply must attack the basket more, not just to get fouled but also to become more proficient, efficient scorers.

Ranking 27th in total free throws must change.

“We want to continue to do it better and better — that’s attack the rim,” Snyder said. “If you attack the rim, you’re going to get fouls. If you attack the rim, you’re going to have an opportunity for offensive rebounds. If you’re effective doing that, you’re going to generate 3s. … If you do all of that, you’re going to get fouled.”

Deep shooting

The 3-point effectiveness has ebbed and flowed early. The Jazz heaved shots hither and thither against the Clippers and Suns. They hit 16 of 35 bombs against Dallas, boosted by Rodney Hood’s terrific accuracy. Overall, they rank 14th in 3-point field goal percentage, making 35.6 percent of their 194 attempts.

Make or miss, Snyder insists his players continue to shoot, sure that taking clean shots from distance — and even bricking them — is preferable to not launching them at all.

“I just want them to shoot ’em with confidence,” Snyder said.

He’ll live with the rest.