The rookie learning curve, we’re told, is steep. Tell that to this class.

One peek at Dennis Smith Jr.’s stat line entering Monday night’s game — 13.2 ppg, 6.6 apg and 3.0 rpg — will tell you that he’s ahead of where many rookies, even top-10 picks, are expected to be in their first slate of games.

He’s not alone, either. Many of the rookies in a class touted as one of the best in years are already having big games: Jayson Tatum, De’Aaron Fox, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma. Donovan Mitchell has had ups and downs, but had a definite high point in his last game against the Lakers with a team-best 22 points and a highlight-reel dunk.

For the Mavericks, Smith has been everything they’ve hoped so far despite losing six of their first seven games.

“He’s a great kid. He works hard,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s got a lot of people coming at him with a lot of stuff, but he’s handling it extremely well. He’s a yes-sir, no-sir guy. He’s a breath of fresh air to be around.”

Smith would argue that his start hasn’t been what he hoped: He would’ve liked more wins. But he also said the NBA was “exactly” what he expected.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “You gotta make adjustments on the court and off the court. I’m capable of doing that.”

Favors calls his (3-point) shot



In shootaround on Monday morning, Derrick Favors said he was going to make one of his 3-point attempts sooner or later. It turned out to be sooner: The 6-foot-10 forward made a corner three later that night against the Mavericks on the second Jazz shot attempt of the game.

It’s a new element for Favors, who is trying to become more of a floor spacer than he’s been in the past. Favors entered this season having only made four 3-pointers in his entire career, three of them last year, but has made it more of a focus, particularly after practices. Coach Quin Snyder has said that he doesn’t want Favors taking “high quadrant” threes outside of corner looks, but Favors remained comfortable in his stroke.

“I’m definitely going to keep taking them,” “I’m confident. Guys in the team are confident in me taking them. It’s not like I’m taking five a game.”

Briefly

Tony Bradley was optioned back down to the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday, making his G-League preseason debut on Monday evening. .. Quin Snyder celebrated his 51st birthday on Monday.