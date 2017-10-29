On Saturday night, the Utah Jazz (3-3) had five men with at least 13 points and at least 11 shot attempts each. That very much fits in with the team’s mantra — they’re unselfish and they share on offense.

But the most surprising thing about the five players who carried the lion’s share of the offense in the 96-81 win over the Los Angeles Lakers: Rudy Gobert was not among them.

It was a difficult offensive night for the All-NBA center, who rarely touched the ball on offense and managed only five shots for the evening. His six points were hard-fought: Only one basket was assisted, and the other two came off of offensive rebounds. It was the first time he hadn’t scored at least 10 points this season.

It’s not an accident: Gobert has noticed opponents aren’t being shy about making it tough for him.

“I think they’re getting a little more physical,” he said. “I really feel they’re bumping me every time I roll to the basket. But it shouldn’t stop people from throwing me the ball, and it’s my job then to finish strong, and when I get fouled to go to the free throw line.”

It wasn’t ideal for Gobert in that regard: He went to the free-throw line only once, and missed both shots.

It’s an issue that didn’t cost the Jazz on Saturday night, but it’s one that the team will have to start thinking about as Gobert draws more attention from opposing defenses.

The problem for Gobert is one of leverage, coach Quin Snyder said. Gobert has to be in position both early and lower than his defenders. If he gets too high, opponents will simply push into his legs and disrupt his balance. It’s a problem both as he approaches the basket in the pick-and-roll — the Jazz’s bread-and-butter play — and when he’s working the glass. Gobert managed eight rebounds against the Lakers, struggling to keep his balance against smaller players such as Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr.

While Snyder said all the attention on Gobert helped open up corner 3-pointer opportunities, the Jazz would like to attack mismatches when they arise. That also means other players around him will have to drive, giving Gobert a chance at the offensive rebound.

“We’ve got to attack and get the ball on the rim and let him have a chance to rebound,” he said. “These are the types of games, if they switch the small guy onto him, presumably he should be at the rim and we gotta drive it down there.”

Article continues below

Gobert was the crux of Utah’s rim protection, leading with three blocks. His plus-minus rating (plus-22) was second only to Joe Ingles. He had a key denial of rookie Lonzo Ball in the fourth quarter that resulted in a turnover and led to a Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer — essentially the dagger play.

There’s going to be games when Gobert can’t score. And when they happen, he plans on leaning on his defense, the same way he always has.

“It’s tough, because we don’t get the same calls on the other side,” he said. “I can’t let that affect my defense and hurt the team.”