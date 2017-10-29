The first thing Kyle Kuzma did on Saturday morning was hit his favorite breakfast spot, Park Cafe. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie forward took a photo of his plate and threw it on social media.

Following his meal, Kuzma went to his regular barber. He received his customary fade haircut with a part.

Coming back to Salt Lake City is special for the former University of Utah star, who was taken by the Lakers in the first round of last summer’s NBA draft. On Saturday night, he came back as a pro for the first time in his career.

“It’s always great to be here and in Salt Lake,” Kuzma said. “I have a lot of great memories here. This has been a great place for me.”

Kuzma was greeted with a round of applause when he checked into the game against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter. He showed what’s made him such a surprise as an NBA player, making a move into the lane and hitting a floater from 10 feet.

He’s been successful in almost every step since his surprise declaration for the draft. The Lakers were impressed with his individual workout and made him a priority. Kuzma then led Los Angeles to the summer league title.

Through Saturday, Kuzma is averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He notched his first career double-double in Friday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors.

“He’s really talented,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Larry (Krystkowiak) and his staff did a good job of identifying him and developing him and pushing him. What stands out is that he’s a skilled player and he has a toughness about him mentally. He has a willingness to take and make big shots.”

Back in the fold



The Jazz recalled rookie center Tony Bradley from the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday night. Part of the plan with Bradley is for him to receive experience at the NBA and G-League levels. The Jazz did the same thing with Rudy Gobert when he was a rookie. The hope is for Bradley — a first round pick last summer — to feel as engaged as possible.

A first for Mitchell



Donovan Mitchell shot into the passing lane in the second quarter, stole the ball and saw empty court ahead. The rookie from Louisville finished with a thunderous two-handed dunk, the first of his career.

Mitchell scored seven points in Saturday night’s first half.