Despite having one of the worst field goal percentages in the NBA, should Donovan Mitchell keep going for it on offense? Tony Jones has an opinion.

There’s a lot to cover in this week’s Weekly Run podcast with Tony, Aaron Falk and Kyle Goon:

• (1:20) Rodney Hood is back from injury, diagnosed with a left calf strain after it initially looked much worse. We discuss how bad the injury looked against Minnesota and what he has to do to star more in the offense.

• (3:12) The Jazz took a horrible loss in Phoenix to a team without a coach. What the heck went wrong?

• (7:47) Ricky Rubio is coming off a seven-turnover game, prompting coach Quin Snyder to say Friday that he “needs to stop chucking it all over the gym.” We talk about what‘s going on with a point guard that traditionally is good at taking care of the ball.

• (16:16) Donovan Mitchell is one of the worst shooters on the team (and in the NBA) through five games. Tony has an opinion on how he breaks his slump — keep shooting, buddy.

• (21:48) Ekpe Udoh came from playing two years in Turkey, and he’s a better defender now than when he first came into the league. One of the best defenders in the world? We give our thoughts.

• (26:15) In the larger NBA landscape, why have the Philadelphia 76ers been throwing Markelle Fultz under the bus? We discuss what’s going on with the No. 1 overall pick.