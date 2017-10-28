On the court at least, maybe there is hope for the Phoenix Suns after all.

The week began with a stirring victory over the Sacramento Kings, and continued with a beatdown of the Utah Jazz. In both games, the Suns played with an energy that hasn’t previously been there. The young talent they’ve accrued showed well against veteran-laden teams that seemed caught off-guard by their athleticism and by how hard they played.

Off the court, the Suns are a joke. And that joke starts in the front office with general manager Ryan McDonough.

In the span of less than 24 hours, Eric Bledsoe, Phoenix’s best player, tweeted “I don’t wanna be here.” McDonough then fired his coach, former Jazz point guard Earl Watson. He then essentially kicked Bledsoe off the roster, making it clear Bledsoe will be traded. Then McDonough went on the radio and questioned Bledsoe’s character — which, sarcasm alert, really does wonders for said player’s trade value. It doesn’t exactly scream “Come play in Phoenix” to free agents, either.



“I think Eric’s a good person,” McDonough told an Arizona radio station this week. “I think he’s unfortunately gotten some bad advice and is listening to the wrong people. I think generally, any time you sign a contract, it doesn’t only work one way. It works both ways, and for a guy with years on his contract to say or intimate he didn’t want to be here anymore, I didn’t find that to be appropriate, and I think if he says he wants to be a leader, that’s the opposite of what a leader does and the opposite of what leadership is. So I think that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

There is a lot to digest here, but what it boils down to is this: Watson never had a chance. He was given a roster that had no hope of winning. The same thing happened to another former Jazzman, Jeff Hornacek, who was fired before Watson was hired. Watson may be a bad coach. He may be a good coach. Nobody knows, because he never had a decent roster in Phoenix.

McDonough assailed Bledsoe’s character, but he was the one who last season held a healthy Bledsoe out of the lineup for the last two months of the season for tanking purposes. The Suns were able to draft Josh Jackson, who is a very good prospect. But there’s a price to pay for that: You end up ticking off the people who are collateral damage, such as Bledsoe.

There are different ways of going about things than publicly demanding to be traded and then not owning the trade demand — Bledsoe’s explanation to McDonough was that he was in a hair salon on a Sunday. McDonough, rightfully, didn’t believe Bledsoe.

At the same time, I can’t blame Bledsoe for wanting out of Phoenix. He was once on a roster that featured Goran Dragic, Isaiah Thomas and Markieff Morris. Those three are thriving in other places, while Bledsoe’s wasting the prime years of his career.

The Suns historically have been a well-run franchise, and if the right leadership surfaces, Phoenix will again be an attractive place to play. Bledsoe is one of the better point guards in the league. TJ Warren and Devin Booker are pure wing scorers. Jackson could develop into a significant two-way talent. Dragan Bender has improved greatly from his rookie season. Tyler Ulis is potentially a terrific backup point guard. There’s plenty of young talent on this team waiting to be molded.

But the franchise has no direction, and the misery of a rudderless ship has seeped into the roster. On a team like this, there’s no place for people such as Bledsoe and Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley, veterans who deserve to play on rosters that have a chance to win. If you are going to develop young talent and go with a youth movement, go with the youth movement. Trade the vets away and don’t hold them hostage.

McDonough is at the center of the dysfunction in Phoenix. From Jeff Hornacek to Earl Watson, from Gordon Dragic demanding a trade to Eric Bledsoe demanding a trade. The common denominator is McDonough.

It’s time for him to take a look in the mirror.

