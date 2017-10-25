Los Angeles • Donovan Mitchell’s biggest problem with it isn’t that it’s pink. Or that it has fairy wings sprouting from the sides.
The first-year guard says the biggest problem with his new backpack is practical: “I’m not too fond of mine because it’s a little small. I wish it was a little bigger.”
.@spidadmitchell looks adorable wearing his rookie backpack 😆— JazzNation (@JazzNationNews) October 25, 2017
📸 @Lockedonsports #JazzNation #UtahJazz #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zqnUSXUzPM
But one of the rules of being a rookie in the NBA is that you don’t get a say in the backpack you carry: It’s getting to be a well-known tradition within the Jazz that new players get special backpack, typically purchased in children’s sizes — and typically pink.
Tony Bradley, Royce O’Neale and Mitchell are all sporting pink bags this year, one of several unofficial guidelines for NBA rookies. Dante Exum bought the backpacks for all three this year.
“Lot of people make comments about it,” said Bradley, whose backpack looks tiny hanging off his 6-foot-10 frame. “Mostly women. Like, nice bag, or whatever.”
By the nature of their physical dimensions, NBA players draw attention on the street. But the backpacks have a way of adding another conversation piece with strangers.
Jazz at Suns
Wednesday, 8 p.m.
TV • ATTSN
“The funniest comment I got from someone at the hotel was if the three of us planned to have the same backpack,” Mitchell said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I called them up for it, and said let’s wear these backpacks for the rest of the day.’”
Mitchell was surprised that others have identified the hazing ritual for what it is, even those who said they aren’t fans of the NBA.
The Jazz have long had initiation rituals for rookies that have become more well-known with the rise of social media. The backpacks are likely not the end of it: Several veteran players have mentioned that the rookies can expect to pick up the tab for a few dinners this year. There’s also another well-known prank — cars being filled with popcorn — that has several rookies worried about locking their doors.
Anything else going on right now? It’s still early in the season.
“Not really,” Bradley whispered in the locker room. “Don’t give them ideas.”