Los Angeles • Joe Ingles was suffering from a bout of gastrointestinal distress on Tuesday, but is listed as “probable” for tonight‘s game against the Clippers at Staples Center.
Ingles is also feeling a pinch in his wallet.
The NBA announced Tuesdayafternoon that the forward was fined $15,000 for striking Oklahoma CityThunder center Steven Adams in the groin area. A video replay showed himreaching out to hit Adams on a defensive possession. Adams later drew atechnical foul in a confrontation with Ingles.
The Jazz announced that Rodney Hood will be out of action tonight, missing a second straight start with a lower left leg strain. For the second straight day, Hood was a partial participant in Jazz practice, coach Quin Snyder said.
The Clippers’ only listed injury was point guard Milos Teodosic, who is out with a plantar fascia injury. L.A. is expected to start Patrick Beverley and Austin Rivers in its backcourt.
Elsewhere in Los Angeles, Jazz point guard Dante Exum underwent surgery to repair his injured left shoulder on Tuesday morning. As of the afternoon, the Jazz did not yet have an update on Exum’s condition.