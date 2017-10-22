Westbrook’s night showed in the stat sheet. The Jazz limited him to six points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field. They harassed him into seven turnovers over 36 minutes. He ended up with 13 rebounds and nine assists, but he was a team-low minus-18 in the box score. The Jazz simply never let him find a comfort zone offensively. Westbrook is normally one of the most aggressive players in the league, and yet he took only 11 shots. And the shots he did take were mostly short, bounding harmlessly off the rim. For context, Westbrook averaged 35.3 points a game against the Jazz last year.