Sharing, the other staple of Utah’s first three games, has stemmed much in part from Ricky Rubio, who became only the third Jazz guard to start the season with 20 assists in the first two games. His dynamic passing ability has helped not only Rudy Gobert, who has been rolling to the rim hard, but also Derrick Favors, who has been on the end of a few Rubio dishes for more midrange shots.