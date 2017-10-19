“Defense is so much about the group, everybody having each other’s back, doing their job, giving effort,” Snyder said. “When you throw yourself into that, there’s less pressure to perform offensively. The game becomes easier. You’ve heard of guys pressing on offense, trying too hard. I don’t think you ever hear that about defense. For our group, that’s the thing we have the most control over — trying to be disruptive, but disciplined at the same time. If we can generate offense from our defense, that’s a key part of how we’re going to score.”