This one is obvious. The Golden State Warriors are far and away the best team in basketball, and the team that everyone is chasing. Nobody is going to catch them, either. They are prohibitive favorites for a second consecutive championship and a third title in four years. We aren’t sure anyone should be on the same floor with them in a series at this point. The Warriors’ biggest challenge is themselves. Do the they get complacent? Do they get bored? If so, someone may be able to pick them off. But if they do remain hungry, the title is theirs for the taking.