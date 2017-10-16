The Jazz have cut ties with former Weber State star and 2016 NBA Draft pick Joel Bolomboy, making him the last roster cut officially on Monday morning.
Bolomboy, a 6-foot-9 forward who was the Big Sky Player of the Year in 2016, played in 12 games for the Jazz last season, averaging 2.3 ppg and 1.4 rpg in 4.4 minutes. He played much of the year with the Jazz G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 16.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
Despite having what coach Quin Snyder called a good preseason, Bolomboy was beaten out on for a spot on the 15-man roster by guard Royce O’Neale. But Bolomboy’s contract, valued at $1.3 million for this season, is guaranteed by the Jazz.
Bolomboy holds the Wildcats’ all-time rebounding record (1,312).