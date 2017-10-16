Only after the Jazz have finished training camp will the Salt Lake Stars formally finalize their roster and get to work preparing for their Nov. 3 opener.
But that doesn’t mean Martin Schiller is relaxing.
The new head coach of the Jazz’s minor league affiliate has been shadowing Quin Snyder and his staff throughout training camp, traveling with the team, and preparing to take the reins of a key piece of the NBA franchise’s development arm.
“It’s been great so far,” Schiller said. “Quin has taken me into training camp. I’m part of every meeting, every practice. They’re doing everything to help me understand the system.”
He added, “My job is about working for Quin and working for the Jazz. To make it simple, whatever they need and want will be done.”
Schiller replaces Dean Cooper as the Stars’ top coach. Previously, Schiller has served as an assistant coach with the Artland Dragons and MHP Risen Ludswigsburg in Germany. The Vienna, Austria, native has also worked as an assistant coach on the German national team since 2015, where he has coached alongside Jazz assistant Alex Jensen.
The Stars have not finalized their roster but Schiller knows he’ll likely see plenty of point guard Nate Wolters and forward Eric Griffin, both of whom have signed two-way contracts that would allow them to play for the Jazz and the Stars.
“They should be very solid for the league,” Schiller said. “I’m happy with the pieces we’ve put together.”
Schiller’s coaching and basketball operations staffs are in place. Joining him in Salt Lake this season will be assistant coaches Bryan Bailey and Nathan Peavy; Juan Torres (Head Trainer/Director of Sports Performance); Jordan Harding (Assistant Trainer/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach); Lowell Egan (Director of Basketball Operations); James Fraschilla (Basketball Operations Assistant); and Nick Reick (Basketball Operations Assistant).
Longtime Jazz spokesman Jonathan Rinehart, meanwhile, has been named the Stars’ new president.
“We’ve put together people that I trust and people that work hard,” Schiller said.