“I think our depth is really good, it’s certainly the best that it’s been in the past few years since I’ve been here,” Utah’s starting small forward Joe Ingles said. “We have the potential to play a lot of guys. We’ve been getting up and down the court this season, we can sub and get guys in and out. Our goal is to play at a high level for most of the game. So our bench is going to be super important to us. Everyone is going to have to be focused because it’s a long season.”