John Stockton and Karl Malone were dialed in throughout their Utah Jazz careers together, amassing a combined 24 All Star selections and two MVP awards.
The duo rarely, if ever, phoned it in on the court.
But in retirement, if they make a call to reminisce about their NBA career together, they’re probably doing it with old-school flip phones.
Stockton and Malone attended the LSU-Auburn football game Saturday in Baton Rouge with their families, where Malone’s wife, Kay, posted a photo in an Instagram story of the former Jazzmen together with their flip phones.
K.J. Malone, Karl and Kay’s son, is a senior offensive tackle at LSU.
Karl Malone is a staunch proponent of the flip phone, going back to an interview in 2014 where he called his cellular device “a masterpiece.”
The flip phone made another appearance in December 2015 — an apparent mainstay while the rest of the world moves on to buy the newest iPhone or Samsung smartphone.
The Malones and Stocktons seemed to have a great time at the game, and LSU came away with an upset victory. But the real winners are flip phone manufacturers — who’ll apparently always have advocates in John and Karl.
What a great weekend we had with friends and a great win. Loved seeing the Stockton’s and the Anderson’s. Probably our dearest and sweetest friends we could ever ask for. We laughed and talked about all our memories plus had to listen to some basketball memories. The best weekend ever.... #geauxtigers #proudmom #halloffamers #karlmalone #johnstockton #friendsforlife #lsu #63