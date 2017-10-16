(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert (16) high-five's his team mates during team introduction before the Franc... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Current Jazz star Rudy Gobert meets Greg Ostertag as Jazz players from the 1997 t... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert (16) of France dunks the ball, as DeAndre Jordan (6) of United States look... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) with the dunk. The Utah Jazz trail the Los Angele... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) seems healthy enough as he dribbles a loose bas... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, celebrates after a second half dunk by forward T... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound past LA Clippers center DeAndre ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) stretches for a rebound during the Utah Jazz ver... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert (16) of France, blocks a shot by Cameron Bairstow (10) of Australia, in Ol... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up during the game at Vivint Smart Home Ar... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dives for a loose ball during second half play.... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fires mini balls from a sling shot as the 2017 s... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) in t... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) slaps hands with the fans as he leaves the court... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Center Rudy Gobert. Utah Jazz portrait photos from Media Day to be used for t... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball as the Utah Jazz host the New York... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball as the Utah Jazz host the Golden S... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) gets pumped up as he jumps off the bench after a... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a lob and through down a reverse jam durin... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts to a foul call in the fourth quarter as th... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz centers Rudy Gobert and Mark Eaton (retired) talk about shot blocking and... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dives for the ball during the Jazz versus Clippe... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jazz center Rudy Gobert saves a ball from going out of bounds as the Utah Jazz host... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) walk on... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) thanks the fans for their support all season pri...
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert (16) high-five's his team mates during team introduction before the France vs. Australia basketball game, in Olympic Basketball action in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, August 5, 2016. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Current Jazz star Rudy Gobert meets Greg Ostertag as Jazz players from the 1997 team were reunited at the Jazz practice facility, Wednesday, March 22 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert (16) of France dunks the ball, as DeAndre Jordan (6) of United States looks on, in Olympic basketball action, USA vs. France, in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, Sunday, August 14, 2016. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) with the dunk. The Utah Jazz trail the Los Angeles Clippers 59-62 in the third quarter during Game 6 at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Friday, April 28, 2017 during the NBA's first-round playoff series. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) seems healthy enough as he dribbles a loose basketball soccer-style as he stretched prior to game 4 of the Western Conference playoffs, Sunday, April 23, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, celebrates after a second half dunk by forward Trey Lyles. The Jazz easily beat the Atlanta Hawks 95-68, Friday November 25, 2016. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound past LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday, April 28, 2017. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) stretches for a rebound during the Utah Jazz versus the Phoenix Suns NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Tuesday December 6, 2016. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert (16) of France, blocks a shot by Cameron Bairstow (10) of Australia, in Olympic Basketball action in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, August 5, 2016. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday December 16, 2016. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dives for a loose ball during second half play. The Utah Jazz beat the LA Clipper 105-98 to take Game 4 and tie up the Western Conference playoff series at 2-2, Sunday, April 23, 2017. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fires mini balls from a sling shot as the 2017 season comes to a close following the Jazz victory over the Spurs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday April 12, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the final 40 seconds as the Utah Jazz host the Toronto Raptors, NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Wednesday November 18, 2015. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) slaps hands with the fans as he leaves the court after the Jazz fell to the Warriors in game 4 of the NBA playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Monday May 8, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Center Rudy Gobert. Utah Jazz portrait photos from Media Day to be used for the 2016-17 season. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball as the Utah Jazz host the New York Knicks, NBA basketball in Salt Lake City, Wednesday March 22, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball as the Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the second round, NBA playoff basketball in Salt Lake City, Saturday May 6, 2017. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) gets pumped up as he jumps off the bench after a Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) slam dunk during game 4 of the NBA playoff game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Monday May 8, 2017. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a lob and through down a reverse jam during game 4 of the NBA playoff game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Monday May 8, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts to a foul call in the fourth quarter as the Utah Jazz host the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Wednesday December 21, 2016. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz centers Rudy Gobert and Mark Eaton (retired) talk about shot blocking and playing center in the NBA, at Eaton's restaurant Franck's in Holladay, Thursday October 27, 2016. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dives for the ball during the Jazz versus Clippers NBA playoff game at Viviint Smart Home arena in Salt Lake City Sunday April 23, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jazz center Rudy Gobert saves a ball from going out of bounds as the Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the second round, NBA playoff basketball in Salt Lake City, Saturday May 6, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) walk onto the court to celebrate the win as the Utah Jazz face the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, Sunday April 30, 2017. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) thanks the fans for their support all season prior to the tip-off of the final game of the 2017 season against the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday April 12, 2017.