1 of 25 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert (16) high-five's his team mates during team introduction before the Franc... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Current Jazz star Rudy Gobert meets Greg Ostertag as Jazz players from the 1997 t... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert (16) of France dunks the ball, as DeAndre Jordan (6) of United States look... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) with the dunk. The Utah Jazz trail the Los Angele... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) seems healthy enough as he dribbles a loose bas... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, celebrates after a second half dunk by forward T... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound past LA Clippers center DeAndre ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) stretches for a rebound during the Utah Jazz ver... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert (16) of France, blocks a shot by Cameron Bairstow (10) of Australia, in Ol... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up during the game at Vivint Smart Home Ar... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dives for a loose ball during second half play.... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fires mini balls from a sling shot as the 2017 s... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) in t... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) slaps hands with the fans as he leaves the court... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Center Rudy Gobert. Utah Jazz portrait photos from Media Day to be used for t... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball as the Utah Jazz host the New York... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball as the Utah Jazz host the Golden S... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) gets pumped up as he jumps off the bench after a... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a lob and through down a reverse jam durin... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts to a foul call in the fourth quarter as th... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz centers Rudy Gobert and Mark Eaton (retired) talk about shot blocking and... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dives for the ball during the Jazz versus Clippe... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jazz center Rudy Gobert saves a ball from going out of bounds as the Utah Jazz host... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) walk on... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) thanks the fans for their support all season pri...