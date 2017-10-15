Rodney Hood and the Utah Jazz will not come to an agreement on a contract extension, barring a last minute change, sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune, clearing the way for Hood to become a restricted free agent next summer.
Monday is the deadline for all fourth year extension eligible players to reach a deal with their respective teams. Players like Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Denver’s Gary Harris and Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins were able to come to terms.
Hood’s market has a chance to be robust if he has a good season, and the Jazz will give him every opportunity to do so. He will be Utah’s starting shooting guard, and will receive plenty of fourth quarter touches.
Sources say the Jazz believe in Hood, but want to see him stay healthy and show more consistency, especially offensively. If he can do that, sources say the Jazz will be open to matching any offer for him next summer, even if he signs an expensive deal with another team.
Dante Exum is Utah’s other player eligible for an extension. He is also expected to become a restricted free agent.
The Jazz open their season Wednesday at home against the Denver Nuggets.