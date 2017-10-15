Every team wants to get off to a good start, and the Jazz are no different. They face projected playoff contenders in their first four games, so a 1-3 or even 0-4 start is feasible if they don’t play well. Plus, this game marks a reunion with former Jazzman Trey Lyles, as well as Paul Millsap, who is now two teams removed from his day and Utah. Jazz fans will no doubt want to thank Lyles for being the key piece in the trade that brought back Donovan Mitchell.