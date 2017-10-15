1. Denver Nuggets, Wednesday
Every team wants to get off to a good start, and the Jazz are no different. They face projected playoff contenders in their first four games, so a 1-3 or even 0-4 start is feasible if they don’t play well. Plus, this game marks a reunion with former Jazzman Trey Lyles, as well as Paul Millsap, who is now two teams removed from his day and Utah. Jazz fans will no doubt want to thank Lyles for being the key piece in the trade that brought back Donovan Mitchell.
2. At New York Knicks, Nov. 15
On paper, this doesn’t look like. The Knicks, and this is putting it mildly, stink. However, this is the first game of the first east coast road trip of the season for the Jazz, and it’s a trip where the Jazz can possibly go 3-1, or even sweep the four games. It’s also another matchup for Rudy Gobert and former Jazz center Enes Kanter. Who can resist that?
3. At Boston Celtics, Dec. 15
This is a no-brainer. The Jazz face former star Gordon Hayward for the first time. And it may be their only shot of the year against the star small forward. Why? The Celtics don’t come to Utah until March 28. By that time, teams are resting guys with the playoffs in mind. If the Celtics are locked into their postseason spot, there’s a chance they leave G-Time in Boston. But if he does make the trip, oh boy.
4. At Golden State Warriors, Dec. 27
The Jazz will have plenty of barometers for their play in the first three months, but the defending NBA champ Warriors are the measuring stick of all measuring sticks. A truly brutal December is coming to an end, and the reward is the two-time champs at Oracle Arena. With one of the best homecourt advantages in the entire NBA, you can bet the post Christmas crowd will be rocking.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers, Dec. 30
This will be the last game of the year, and the last day of the most difficult month for the Jazz. Here’s their December slate: Oklahoma City, twice. Cleveland, twice. Golden State, San Antonio, Boston and Houston, twice. This doesn’t even include the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron and company visiting Vivint may represent a reprieve of sorts, after that gauntlet.
6. San Antonio Spurs, Feb. 12
After spending most of December and January on the road, the Jazz start a six game home stretch with the Spurs. At this point, they may need to make up some ground in the playoff race, and this is a good place to get that done.
7. Portland Trail Blazers, Feb. 23
So, this is game three of that six-game home stand for the Jazz, one of the longest of the season. But it’s Game 1 after the all-star break and trade deadline. Will the Jazz look different? Will they have the same roster? Will there be new faces?
8. Detroit Pistons, March 13
This kicks off the last homestand of the season featuring at least four games. The Jazz won’t have more than two consecutive home games for the remainder of the schedule. This slate features the Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, four very winnable games. The Jazz may need them all.
9. Sacramento Kings, March 17
George Hill makes his first, and only, return visit to Utah this season. He was very good for the Jazz last year, but things ended on a rather sour note, as he was largely unavailable in the second round of the playoffs against Golden State. How will the fans receive him? He only played one year for the Jazz, but those 47 games were certainly productive.
10. At Portland Trail Blazers, April 11
This game can mean nothing, or it can mean everything. ESPN’s picking this one up because the network is counting on both teams needing a win to make the playoffs. The Jazz can make the last night of the regular season a formality with very good play, or very bad play. Which way do they go?