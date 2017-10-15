To illustrate the mindset the team is taking, Snyder related a story when Gobert was being hacked in a game in Phoenix and missing shots at the free throw line. Instead of yanking him as a liability, Snyder said he wanted Gobert to prove that he could hit free throw shots — the team needed him to. From his third year to his fourth year with the Jazz, Gobert saw his free throw shooting improve from 56.9 percent to 65.3 percent, and the Jazz are hoping for an improvement this year as well.