Touches like the 400 or so digital signs that dot the arena now, enabling the Jazz to convert to digital signage and not waste material or time installing new poster board. There are the cameras lining the tiers of the arena and wired to a central security system, empowered with facial recognition software to help find faces in the event a security breach. Even the restrooms of the suites were considered: Rather than keep them inside the suite, the renovations have moved to make more centralized restrooms on the club level for more discreet use, which fans requested.