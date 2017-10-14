The news about Dante Exum helps the Jazz not one bit, and a shroud of newness adds to the overall mystery. With Hayward and George Hill gone, Ricky Rubio, Thabo Sefolosha, Donovan Mitchell, Jonas Jerebko, Ekpe Udoh, among others, arrived, it’s up to Snyder and the players themselves to blend and connect in a manner that is useful. Some people believe the NBA is all about talent — and 80 percent of it is. But that other 20 percent can elevate a team beyond what a lot of people think it can do.