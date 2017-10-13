It’s expected that the Jazz will waive Nazareth Mitrou-Long, a guard out of Iowa State who played light minutes this preseason. The Tribune has learned the last roster spot will come down to forward Joel Bolomboy, a 2016 draft pick out of Weber State, or guard Royce O’Neale who was most recently playing overseas. Both have had bright moments this preseason, with Bolomboy averaging 8 points and 4 rebounds, and O’Neale averaging 3.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.