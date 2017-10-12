This is not a case of a punk youngster who must be put in his secondary place, in a check-back-with-us-later sort of role, because he lacks the obligatory rings around the trunk to be granted front-line, most-favored status. There’s no need for any macho-seniority B.S. with him. That may be necessary for most rookies, but Mitchell is not of that ilk. He needs no humbling. He needs no reminders that guys like Joe Johnson were in the league, balling out, before he ever learned his ABCs.