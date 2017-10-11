And the Jazz — is this what they’ll look like? With Rudy Gobert, Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell leading the way, fans got their first look at what might be the crunch-time lineup in a 105-99 win over the Lakers. The score didn’t matter, nor did the 5-0 record the Jazz finished their preseason with, but there was a concrete sense of identity that their earlier exhibitions lacked, even while missing a starter.