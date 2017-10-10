The game was also notable for the bursts seen from rookie guard Donovan Mitchell, who recaptured some of his summer league magic that has had fans buzzing since July. He finished with 17 points while also dishing out a team-leading four assists, helping replace some of the playmaking ability that the Jazz lost when Dante Exum went down against the Suns on Friday. He looked equally confident whether firing 3-pointers (2 for 3) or charging at Suns rim protector Tyson Chandler for a layup.