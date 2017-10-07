Friday night brought the Utah Jazz their third win in as many preseason games. But the question remains after an early injury to Dante Exum: At what cost?

The Jazz were able to hold on late for a 112-101 win over the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Rodney Hood and Alec Burks led the scoring with 19 points apiece.

Joel Bolomboy had a surge in the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points and 6 rebounds as the Weber State alum continues to battle for a roster spot.

For the Jazz, the biggest question mark is Exum, who left in the first quarter with a left shoulder injury after falling to the ground hard on a shot. The fourth-year point guard did not return to the game, and the concern is the injury could set him back after a promising start to the preseason.

With Raul Neto missing the game (left quad tightness), the Jazz were left with a lineup light on point guards, forcing Ricky Rubio (11 points) and Donovan Mitchell (8 points) into more minutes.

The Jazz have a full weekend off before heading to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Monday.

