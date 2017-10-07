But what might be the key to Udoh getting rotation minutes this year is his offense, and he showed potential there particularly in the first half against Phoenix on Friday night. He played as a center in a lineup with Derrick Favors and as a forward in a lineup with Rudy Gobert. With three assists in the first half alone (including a dart of a swing pass between Rodney Hood and Favors), Udoh showcased how much his passing improved abroad.