The Utah Jazz have played two preseason games. We still don’t know much about them.
For the second time in three nights, Utah rolled over an overmatched international opponent at the renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena, defeating Maccabi Haifa 117-78.
With Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson resting, and with Raul Neto and Donovan Mitchell out with minor injuries, the Jazz took control midway through the first quarter and weren’t challenged beyond that.
Alec Burks led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert scored 12 points each. Before the game, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said he planned to spread time around the entire roster; by the final whistle, every available player on the roster played and everyone scored.
Tougher tests begin Friday, as the Jazz will face the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
