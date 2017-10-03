(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) dunks the ball over Sydney Kings center, Amritpal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) goes for a loose ball as Sydney Kings guard Perry Ellis... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) goes for a loose ball along with Sydney Kings guard Per... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) dunks the ball over Sydney Kings center, Amritpal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sydney Kings guard Perry Ellis (34) goes to the hoopUtah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) def... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah Jazz stand together arm in arm, during the national anthem, in preseason baske... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) takes the ball to the hoop, as Sydney Kings guard Isa... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha (22) goes up for a shot, as Sydney Kings center, Amr... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) dunks the ball over Sydney Kings center, Amritpal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) holds his ground as Sydney Kings guard Isaac Humphrie... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) goes for the ball along with Sydney Kings guard K... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) goes for the ball along with Sydney Kings guard Kev... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) goes for the ball along with Sydney Kings guard Kev...
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) dunks the ball over Sydney Kings center, Amritpal Singh, (10), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) goes for a loose ball as Sydney Kings guard Perry Ellis (34) defends, in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) goes for a loose ball along with Sydney Kings guard Perry Ellis (34), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) dunks the ball over Sydney Kings center, Amritpal Singh, (10), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sydney Kings guard Perry Ellis (34) goes to the hoopUtah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) defends, in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah Jazz stand together arm in arm, during the national anthem, in preseason basketball action, Utah Jazz vs. Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) takes the ball to the hoop, as Sydney Kings guard Isaac Humphries (0) defends, in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha (22) goes up for a shot, as Sydney Kings center, Amritpal Singh (10) defends, in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs. Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) dunks the ball over Sydney Kings center, Amritpal Singh, (10), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over Sydney Kings forward Todd Blanchfield (12), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) holds his ground as Sydney Kings guard Isaac Humphries (0) tries to work the ball inside, in preseason basketball action, Utah Jazz vs. Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) goes for the ball along with Sydney Kings guard Kevin Lisch (11), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) goes for the ball along with Sydney Kings guard Kevin Lisch (11), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) goes for the ball along with Sydney Kings guard Kevin Lisch (11), in preseason basketball Utah Jazz vs.Sydney Kings, in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 2, 2017.