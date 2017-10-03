Before Monday night’s preseason tilt with the Utah Jazz, Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze jokingly pleaded with the media to “have sympathy” for his overmatched Australian club.

The message did not reach Rudy Gobert.

The French center’s lob-catching, rim-rocking game helped lead the Jazz in a 108-83 win in a game that was never in doubt from the moment it was scheduled. With assists from new Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio, Gobert dominated in the paint against the overmatched Kings.

Rodney Hood added 20 points for the Jazz.

It was the first game played in the renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena, which underwent a $125 million facelift over the summer with new padded seats, food options and an overhauled concourse and new atrium.

It was the first of two Jazz preseason games against international opponents. The team plays Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday at home.


Comments