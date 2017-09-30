Since he turned pro at 14 in Spain, Rubio’s been known for his nifty passing, and his first appearance in a Jazz uniform was no different. One of his early hook-ups came to Rudy Gobert, a no-look dish for a dunk. Later in transition, he hit a streaking Joe Ingles behind the defense for a layup. These are somewhat expected contributions from a point guard who has been among the league’s top-five assist men the past three years, and has averaged 8.5 per game for his career.