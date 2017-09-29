Last season with the Atlanta Hawks, Sefolosha was ranked as the single best wing defender in the league by NBA.com. He ranked among the NBA’s top five players in steals percentage. His versatility is striking, as he has defended everyone from point guards to power forwards over a long career. He has been a primary defender for almost every one of the NBA’s best perimeter players, from Durant to LeBron James. And, of course, he played with Harden, Durant and Russell Westbrook, reaching an NBA Finals as a starter with the Oklahoma City Thunder.