There was one final flourish to unveil on Tuesday morning before fans could get a look at the $125 million renovation job to the home of the Utah Jazz.
With the drop of a curtain, the Larry H. Miller Group revealed the J-Note statue, what the team owners and company regard as a future iconic spot in front of the upgraded, modern facility that came together in just 129 days.
Gail Miller, the chairwoman of the Miller Group, soldier through a teary speech as she dedicated — for the second time — the arena that is better suited than ever to be the long-term home of the Jazz.
“We wanted to ensure that both [the Jazz and the arena] would survive for many, many generations,” she said. “This is a new beginning and we’re proud to say that we’ve accomplished that purpose. The Jazz and the building cannot be separated: They’re here to stay.”
The “J-Note” was put in front of the arena on Monday night, “under the cover of darkness,” joked team president Steve Starks.
The statue stands roughly 100 feet in front of the most striking new feature: an atrium that houses the new box office, team store and will soon host automated ticketing entrances to a more open arena bowl.
While the arena seating capacity will shrink to between 18,150 and 18,300 seasons (down from 19,100), those seats have gone from hard plastic green to an upholstered, cushioned blue. Concrete has been cleared away from some concourse areas and sixth-floor areas to create more open social spaces.
Hundreds of fans were given the freedom to wander up and down the stairs, into the new club areas and browse new businesses (R&R Barbeque, Cubby’s, El Chubasco) that will be available when the Jazz open the preseason on Oct. 2 against the Sydney Kings.
This story will be updated.