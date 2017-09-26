Coach Quin Snyder has said throughout the offseason that the Jazz’s offense will see significant tweaks given a changeover in personnel, which is no surprise. A pass-first point guard such as Rubio begs for some overhaul in style. So when asked how the Jazz will replace the production of Hayward, whose efficiency on offense helped him become an All-Star last year, Snyder understandably says the answer is not particularly straightforward. There’s not anyone who occupies the same role as Utah’s departed small forward.