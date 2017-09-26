Earlier this month, the new-look Utah Jazz trekked to San Diego.
It was the same city where the organization’s pitch to Gordon Hayward failed two months earlier. Now, it was where they would try to bring a roster with seven new players together.
They did some workouts on the beach. They enjoyed ocean views. They had dinner. Like any vacation, they tried to talk about things other than work.
“It was a good trip for us,” Dante Exum said. “Kind of get to know everybody before we jump in, and it’s all about basketball. Just a relaxing setting where we got to know each other.”
Before training camp begins Tuesday, the Jazz have already done a lot of work to build chemistry on a team that, in some ways, is being rebuilt. While coach Quin Snyder spoke of the Jazz culture he’s helped build over three years that “transcends any group,” there’s also been an imperative to try to bring additions into the culture.
During Monday’s media day, the players talked about their chemistry — still in progress, but which they think has gotten off to a promising start from San Diego to organized team activities.
“The unselfishness I’ve seen the last two weeks from everybody just sharing the ball, like I’ve been saying, I think this team can surprise a lot of people with the way we play,” Jonas Jerebko said. “Our defensive first mentality is gonna be big.”
While the Jazz clearly had hoped Hayward would return, general manager Dennis Lindsey said the team got “really lucky” with its acquisitions of Ricky Rubio, Thabo Sefolosha, Ekpe Udoh, Jerebko and others. They happened to fit the blueprint of player that the Jazz hope to have in the organization.
“It feeds right into our culture and who we are, who we need to be and what we need to be great at,” Lindsey said. “They really, really fit us, and we got somewhat fortunate that we got guys who completely fit the culture and add to the depth and the talent.”
Some had chemistry from previous teams in previous seasons: Ricky Rubio and Joe Ingles were teammates (and roommates) in Spain, and that relationship served as an easy entry for Rubio to find his way with some other new teammates.
While he’s been away on national team activities for some of the Jazz get-togethers, Rubio also said frequent conversations with Snyder have helped him feel like a valued part of the organization.
“I think I can fit really well,” he said. “We have guys like Rudy Gobert, who you can throw the ball up in the air and he’ll make you look good.”
Rookies Donovan Mitchell and Tony Bradley have grown close in part due to circumstance: Mitchell still hasn’t earned his driver’s license, so Bradley has been driving him around the Salt Lake Valley. That has led the duo to share some court time and more than a few meals together.
While the team will have plenty of time to grow accustomed to one another’s company, players feel that some of the early steps they’ve already taken could be helpful as the season progresses.
“Even breaking bread with your teammates, getting a meal together, that’s important,” Mitchell said. “It’s going to be a lot of the things that seem small when you think about them, but could make a difference.”