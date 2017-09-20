Their top scoring option on the perimeter is both promising and, in some ways, unproven.
He also is eligible for a contract extension.
Sound familiar, Jazz fans?
In our first “Weekly Run” podcast of the season, Tribune reporters Tony Jones and Kyle Goon take a look at Rodney Hood’s upcoming season, his expanded role and the similarities and differences between his contract situation and the one the Jazz faced when Gordon Hayward was negotiating an extension in 2013-14.
Other topics of discussion include: Kevin Durant’s Twitter usage, Ricky Rubio’s Eurobasket and the Vivint Smart Home Arena remodel.
You can listen on iTunes.
Or via SoundCloud: