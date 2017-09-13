The Utah Jazz and Nate Wolters have come to an agreement on a two-way deal, league sources informed The Tribune on Tuesday.
Wolters comes to the Jazz having had previous NBA experience with the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. He played in Serbia last season.
College basketball fans may remember Wolters as an All-American point guard for South Dakota State, where he led the Jackrabbits to a pair of NCAA Tournament berths. A St. Cloud, Minn., native, Wolters was originally a second round pick of the Washington Wizards.
According to sources, the Jazz are intrigued by Wolters because he’s a bigger point guard at 6-foot-4. The front office likes that he’s a good passer who is capable of finishing in the paint. Wolters also offers experience at 26 years old.
Under his contract, Wolters will spend much of his time in the G-League with the Salt Lake City Stars. He can spend up to 45 days with the Jazz during the season. The Jazz now have two players under two-way contracts, with Eric Griffin having signed after summer league.