The Jazz’s second round draft pick and one-time adversary of Utah and BYU has decided to start his pro career overseas.
Nigel Williams-Goss, the 55th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, announced Monday morning that he had agreed to terms with Serbian team KK Partizan.
The 22-year-old former Washington and Gonzaga star announced his decision via Twitter, thanking the Jazz for an opportunity to come to training camp, but saying he had other plans.
“I’ve decided its [sic] in my best interest to spend my first season as a professional overseas to further my development,” he tweeted.
I'm very blessed to have this opportunity and looking forward to working with such a prestigious club @partizanBC!!! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Qc3PdFTf8x— Nigel Williams-Goss (@NigelWG5) August 28, 2017
The Belgrade-based club is among the most historically competitive in Eastern Europe, holding six Adriatic League championships.
Williams-Goss was among the best players in college basketball last year for national runner-up Gonzaga, averaging 16.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 4.7 apg. He was the West Coast Conference’s player of the year, and a consensus All-American.
Before that, he was a two-year standout at Washington, establishing himself as one of the best players in the Pac-12 before deciding to transfer after his sophomore year.
While the Jazz drafted him on the strength of his college credentials, his NBA future remained unclear. He was uneven and sometimes over-matched during both Utah and Las Vegas Summer League play. While he got an invite to Jazz training camp, he faced an uphill battle to make a roster stacked with point guards Ricky Rubio, Dante Exum, Donovan Mitchell and Raul Neto.
Williams-Goss wasn’t immediately available for comment.
This story will be updated.