“You can’t be afraid to get your hands dirty and get in there,” he said. “I‘m looking forward to be able to sort of lead in a variety of areas and lead in a hands-on way.”

With the shift to the front office, Rinehart takes over many operations for the Stars, who were 14-36 last year in their first season after moving from Boise, Idaho, to their home court at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville.